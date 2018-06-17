Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Huge day at plate Saturday

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Realmuto tormented Orioles starter Alex Cobb, producing an RBI single off the right-hander in the first inning before taking Cobb deep in the third (two-run) and sixth (solo) innings. The 27-year-old is now hitting an impressive .309/.371/.546 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 32 runs on the season, putting him near the top of every major hitting category among catchers.