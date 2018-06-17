Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Huge day at plate Saturday
Realmuto went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Realmuto tormented Orioles starter Alex Cobb, producing an RBI single off the right-hander in the first inning before taking Cobb deep in the third (two-run) and sixth (solo) innings. The 27-year-old is now hitting an impressive .309/.371/.546 with nine homers, 26 RBI and 32 runs on the season, putting him near the top of every major hitting category among catchers.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets Thursday off•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs seventh homer Monday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...