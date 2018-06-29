Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: In Friday's lineup

Realmuto (wrist) will handle the catching duties against the Mets on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Realmuto was forced to miss the past four games with a sore wrist/hand but as expected, the 27-year-old will return to the lineup for Friday's series opener. He will bat third in the order and catch Sandy Alcantara.

