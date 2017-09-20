Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Jacks game-winning homer in 10th
Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a double and a walkoff solo homer against the Mets on Tuesday. He scored two runs.
Although Realmuto is currently sitting on what's easily a new career-high homer total, he'd gone 21 straight appearances without one before this little breakout, a span in which he hit just .209/.244/.326 with a 2:21 BB:K. The big night may serve to get him going again, so Realmuto's fantasy owners can only hope that he bounces back to showing off his strong hit tool and decent pop in short order.
