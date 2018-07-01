Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Knocks two hits in loss
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a two strikeouts in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.
Realmuto was the only Marlin to manage multiple hits on the afternoon, as Miami's offense really couldn't find a groove Sunday. The 27-year-old backstop is now batting .309 on the year with 32 extra-base hits and 35 RBI. Even in a relatively weak Marlins lineup, Realmuto remains one of the league's best fantasy catchers.
