Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Lifts 12th homer
Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
The 27-year-old has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games and he's already gone yard twice in July, bringing his total to 12 home runs this season. He's not running like he did in past years, but Realmuto is right up there with Buster Posey and Willson Contreras as one of the best pure hitters at the position.
