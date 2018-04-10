Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Making progress
Realmuto (back) could return Tuesday for the beginning of the Marlins' next road trip, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling great, and kind of champing at the bit," manager Don Mattingly said.
The catcher hasn't started a rehab assignment yet, but the training staff has had to hold Realmuto back from doing too much in his drills. He likely won't need to much time in the minors once he's cleared for game action, but a more realistic date for his return to the big-league lineup still appears to be April 19 in Milwaukee.
