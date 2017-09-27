Play

Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Realmuto is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto will receive a standard day off following five straight starts, including an 0-for-3 day at the plate during Tuesday's loss. In his place, A.J. Ellis draws the catching assignment.

