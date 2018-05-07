Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: On base four times Sunday

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Reds.

The catcher is the latest player to get a look at the top of the Marlins' order, and while Realmuto's .326 career OBP isn't ideal for a leadoff hitter, his .328/.406/.557 slash line through 16 games to begin 2018 makes him one of the few viable candidates available to manager Don Mattingly. If Realmuto sticks in the role, he'll have a chance to top last season's career-best 68 runs, even in an offense as weak as Miami's.