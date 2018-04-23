Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: On base three times Sunday

Realmuto went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

He's off to a good start since coming off the disabled list, going 5-for-12 in four games with a homer, four RBI and four runs. Realmuto's hitting second for the Marlins, and while their lineup is among the worst in the majors, that spot should still provide the 27-year-old catcher with plenty of run-producing opportunities.