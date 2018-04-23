Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: On base three times Sunday
Realmuto went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.
He's off to a good start since coming off the disabled list, going 5-for-12 in four games with a homer, four RBI and four runs. Realmuto's hitting second for the Marlins, and while their lineup is among the worst in the majors, that spot should still provide the 27-year-old catcher with plenty of run-producing opportunities.
More News
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...