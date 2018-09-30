Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out again Sunday

Realmuto is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto will finish the season on the bench for the second straight game and was 1-for-15 with six strikeouts in his last four games. Chad Wallach will start at catcher and bat seventh for the Marlins. Realmuto has a .277/.340/.484 slash line with 21 home runs and 74 RBI, although he could still make an appearance off the bench Sunday.

