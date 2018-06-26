Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out again Tuesday

Realmuto (hand) is not in the lineup Tuesday for the second day in a row, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald.

Realmuto will need at least two days to rest and recover after being struck by a foul ball Sunday. Bryan Holaday will get a second straight start behind the plate Tuesday in Realmuto's absence.

