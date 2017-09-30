Play

Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Saturday's lineup

Realmuto is out of the lineup Saturday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

He has started seven of the last eight games, hitting .346/.433/.423 in 26 at-bats over that stretch. A.J. Ellis is starting at catcher and hitting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast