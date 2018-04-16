Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Powers up in rehab game

Realmuto (back) went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double in a rehab game Sunday for High-A Jupiter in the club's 18-13 win over Daytona.

The ball was flying out of the yard Sunday in Daytona, as Realmuto hit one of the Florida State League-record 11 home runs the two sides combined for on the afternoon. It's expected that Realmuto will make at least one more appearance with Jupiter before being activated from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point during the Marlins' four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Thursday.