Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Receives breather Thursday

Realmuto is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Realmuto will retreat to the bench after nine straight starts, going just 6-for-33 during that span. Besides two multi-hit games, the 26-year-old has been scuffling at the plate as of late, and gets a day off to clear his head while A.J. Ellis sets up behind the dish.