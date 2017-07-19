Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Receives day off Wednesday

Realmuto is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto went 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series, ending a nine-game hitting streak during which he batted .439. He'll hit the bench for the day game following the night game, affording A.J. Ellis a turn behind the plate.

