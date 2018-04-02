Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Resumes catching drills
Realmuto (back) has resumed catching drills, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto continues to slowly work his way back from a back contusion that forced him to open the season on the disabled list. While the backstop's progress is encouraging, he remains a couple of weeks away from returning to action. In the meantime, Chad Wallach and Bryan Holaday will continue to split time behind the dish until Realmuto is healthy.
