Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Rides pine Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto caught each of the past five days, but only went 2-for-16 in that span. He'll get a day off to rest Sunday, allowing Bryan Holaday to slide in for a turn behind the plate.

