Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Rips 16th homer Thursday
Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.
Getting the start at first base -- and seeing action there for the fifth time in 2017, giving him extra position eligibility in many fantasy formats -- Realmuto hit his third homer in the last week and 16th of the season. His .200 (16-for-80) batting average in August may be due to fatigue, however, so don't be surprised if he gets a few more rest days, or partial rest days while he mans first, down the stretch.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Pops 14th home run Friday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers against Braves•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Triple short of cycle Friday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hits 11th homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...