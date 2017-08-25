Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Rips 16th homer Thursday

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start at first base -- and seeing action there for the fifth time in 2017, giving him extra position eligibility in many fantasy formats -- Realmuto hit his third homer in the last week and 16th of the season. His .200 (16-for-80) batting average in August may be due to fatigue, however, so don't be surprised if he gets a few more rest days, or partial rest days while he mans first, down the stretch.