Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Rips five hits against Nationals
Realmuto went 5-for-6 with a pair of runs and three RBI to help the Marlins to a 10-2 victory over the Nationals on Sunday.
Realmuto continued his red-hot hitting with this monster five-hit effort that saw him drive in three of Miami's 10 runs. He's now got a brilliant .317/.368/.551 slash line, and seems to have firmly established himself as one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball coming off last year's solid campaign where he logged a .783 OPS.
