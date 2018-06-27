Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup

Realmuto (wrist) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

It appeared Realmuto was ready to return to action after sitting out the previous two days, as he was listed in the Marlins' initial starting nine. However, it turns out he is not ready to play just yet. Derek Dietrich will get the start at first base in Realmuto's place.

