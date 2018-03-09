Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched with knee contusion
Realmuto was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a left knee contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear when Realmuto suffered what sounds like a minor injury, but he will sit out the Grapefruit League contest. Tomas Telis will start behind the dish and hit fifth in his place. There had been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Realmuto a few weeks ago, but as nothing developed on that front and teams are in full swing this spring, it would be surprising if he were traded before the start of the season. Look for him to hit in the middle of a very poor Marlins lineup all season. He should be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Seeing interest from Astros•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Loses arbitration case•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Wednesday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Jacks game-winning homer in 10th•
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...