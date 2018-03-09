Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched with knee contusion

Realmuto was scratched from Friday's lineup due to a left knee contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Realmuto suffered what sounds like a minor injury, but he will sit out the Grapefruit League contest. Tomas Telis will start behind the dish and hit fifth in his place. There had been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Realmuto a few weeks ago, but as nothing developed on that front and teams are in full swing this spring, it would be surprising if he were traded before the start of the season. Look for him to hit in the middle of a very poor Marlins lineup all season. He should be considered day-to-day.