Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Should be ready for Opening Day

Manager Don Mattingly said he's confident Realmuto (back) will be ready for Opening Day, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto suffered a lower-back contusion over the weekend after colliding with Gleyber Torres on a pickoff play, but fortunately the issue doesn't appear to be anything that will keep him sidelined for too long. Mattingly noted the backstop will get a few more days to rest as he waits for the soreness to subside, but it sounds like the Marlins are simply being cautious with their star catcher. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.