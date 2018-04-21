Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Sits out Saturday

Realmuto is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto had started the Marlins' first three games since returning from the disabled list with a back contusion. He went 3-for-10 with a home run in those three games. He'll get a day off Saturday, with Bryan Holaday starting in his place.

