Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Sits out Saturday
Realmuto is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto had started the Marlins' first three games since returning from the disabled list with a back contusion. He went 3-for-10 with a home run in those three games. He'll get a day off Saturday, with Bryan Holaday starting in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Activated from DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Could be activated Tuesday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Powers up in rehab game•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: To return next week•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Starts rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...