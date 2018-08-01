Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs 14th homer

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Braves.

He capped off an impressive July with his 14th homer of the year. Realmuto finished the month with a .314/.347/.512 slash line, four home runs, 14 runs and 18 RBI in 21 games, and the catcher remains the one consistent bright spot in an otherwise drab Marlins lineup.