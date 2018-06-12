Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs seventh homer Monday
Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.
The catcher snapped out of an 0-for-11 mini-slump in his prior three games in impressive fashion, launching his seventh homer of the season. Realmuto now sports a .301/.369/.528 slash line on the season, adding more than 100 points to last year's career-high OPS.
