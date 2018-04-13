Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Starts rehab assignment Saturday

Realmuto (back) will embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Saturday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto made his return to game action Wednesday at extended spring training, but he'll get his first taste of action with a full-season affiliate this weekend. No word as to how long he'll stay with the Hammerheads has come forth, but it seems like he'll be back with the Marlins sometime next week.