Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Suffers back contusion
Realmuto exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees with a lower-back contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto -- who just returned to the lineup after missing time with a knee bruise -- suffered the injury when he collided with Gleyber Torres on a pickoff play in the fourth inning. The Marlins will surely tread cautiously with their prized catcher, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Realmuto held out of action for as long as it takes him to return to 100 percent health. We'll await word from the Marlins with regards to his recovery timeline.
