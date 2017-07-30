Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto has been red hot of late -- collecting eight hits in his past four contests -- but he'll get the day off as the Marlins square off against Luis Castillo and the Reds. A.J. Ellis takes over behind the plate, batting second.

