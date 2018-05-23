Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

It's his third three-hit performance in his last 10 games. Realmuto now sports a .286/.342/.471 slash line through 18 games in May with two homers, seven RBI and eight runs, and he should remain a fixture near the top of a Marlins batting order that otherwise lacks consistent run producers.