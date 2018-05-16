Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in Tuesday's win

Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

It's his second three-hit performance in the last four games. Realmuto is in a groove right now at the plate, posting a .292/.346/.438 slash line through 12 games in May, but a tepid Marlins offense around him has limited the catcher's overall production -- he has one homer, three RBI and six runs during that stretch.