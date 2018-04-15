Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: To return next week

Realmuto (back) will likely rejoin the Marlins during their upcoming road trip, but manager Don Mattingly is unsure whether it will be in New York or Milwaukee, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami has a two-game set in New York on Monday and Tuesday, and then a four-game series in Milwaukee to close out the week, and it sounds like Realmuto will be back at some point during that stretch. Realmuto began a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Saturday. He is a risky start in leagues with weekly lineups, as he could play as many as four or five games, and as few as one, or none.