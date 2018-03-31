Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Weeks away from returning

Realmuto will likely miss the first two or three weeks of the 2018 season while recovering from a back contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He has yet to swing a bat since suffering the injury during a Grapefruit League game March 11. Realmuto has played catch over the past couple weeks, but manager Don Mattingly doesn't want to rush the 27-year-old into action until he's fully operational. In his absence, Chad Wallach has started the first two games of the season while Tomas Telis and Bryan Holaday are also on the active roster.