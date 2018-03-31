Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Weeks away from returning
Realmuto will likely miss the first two or three weeks of the 2018 season while recovering from a back contusion, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He has yet to swing a bat since suffering the injury during a Grapefruit League game March 11. Realmuto has played catch over the past couple weeks, but manager Don Mattingly doesn't want to rush the 27-year-old into action until he's fully operational. In his absence, Chad Wallach has started the first two games of the season while Tomas Telis and Bryan Holaday are also on the active roster.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Sent to disabled list•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Could start season on DL•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Will play catch Monday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out of lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hopes to resume activities by weekend•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...