Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Will play catch Monday

Realmuto (back) is scheduled to play catch Monday and remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The backstop is healing a little slower than anticipated after sustaining a lower-back contusion March 11, but the Marlins believe he'll be able to return to the Grapefruit League lineup soon and get in enough at-bats before spring training ends. If his throwing session Monday goes without a hitch, Realmuto could add more baseball activities to his ledger in the next few days before the Marlins clear him to catch in games.