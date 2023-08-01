The Marlins acquired Burger from the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for Jake Eder, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Burger will provide a power boost to a Marlins team that currently ranks 28th in the majors in home runs. He's popped 25 homers and his .527 SLG would rank as a top-10 mark if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. The 27-year-old has been rather one dimensional as evidenced by his .214 average and .279 OBP, but regardless Burger figures to take over the starting job at third base from Jean Segura.