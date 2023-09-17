Burger went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 victory over Atlanta.

Burger reached base and came around to score in each of his first two trips to the plate before adding a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Marlins on top 7-5. It marked the third baseman's third consecutive multi-hit game while the home run was his 32nd of the season. Burger continues to perform at a high level since being acquired by Miami at the start of August and he's now racked up four homers, eight RBI and 11 runs scored through 15 games in September.