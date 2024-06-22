site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jake Burger: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Burger isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Saturday's game against Seattle.
Burger will get a day to clear his head Saturday after going just 1-for-21 at the plate over his last five games. Emmanuel Rivera will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth in Burger's place.
