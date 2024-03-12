Burger started at first base in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

While the 27-year-old is locked in as the Marlins' starting third baseman, Burger does have some limited experience at first base and the club envisions having him move across the diamond on occasion, especially on days when Josh Bell is getting a partial breather as the DH. Burger is still trying to find his timing at the plate this spring, hitting .160 (4-for-25) with a 0:8 BB:K, but after slugging a career-high 34 homers in 2023, he's expected to hit in the heart of Miami's batting order this season.