Burger 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old slugger capped the scoring on the night by launching a Joe La Sorsa sinker over the wall in right-center field in the ninth inning. Burger's up to 28 homers on the season, and while Thursday's blast was only his third in 26 games since joining the Marlins, he boasts a .323/.380/.485 slash line with his new club.