Burger went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 11-3 win over the Dodgers.

Burger's third-inning blast -- one of three Marlins homers in the inning -- blew the game open for the visitors. He extended his hitting streak to nine games (15-for-36), though the long ball was just his second in 15 contests since he was traded from the White Sox. The third baseman is at a .234/.298/.527 slash line with 27 homers, 63 RBI, 51 runs scored, a stolen base and 20 doubles over 103 games this season.