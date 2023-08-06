Burger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

His ninth-inning shot off Will Smith made things interesting, but the Marlins couldn't complete the comeback. Burger began the game on the bench, but when Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) exited in the third inning, the trade-deadline acquisition took over at third base while Jon Berti shifted to the outfield. The homer was Burger's first with Miami in four games and his 26th of the season, but his .214/.282/.523 slash line mutes the value of his power in most fantasy formats.