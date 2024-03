Burger went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Thursday's Opening Day loss to the Pirates.

Burger added a sacrifice fly that gave the Marlins a 5-2 lead in the fifth, but that was the last run Miami would score as the Pirates clawed back to steal the win. It was a good start to the season for Burger, who hit 34 home runs last season split between the Marlins and White Sox. Burger will man the everyday role at third base for the Marlins this season.