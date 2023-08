Burger went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

His last hit was the biggest, as Burger delivered a walk-off RBI single to complete an improbable five-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 27-year-old is thriving in Miami, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and slashing .317/.391/.488 through his first 11 games with his new club.