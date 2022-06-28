site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Back in action Tuesday
Chisholm (back) is starting at second base and hitting second Tuesday in St. Louis, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He missed a couple games with a back spasms but is back for the second game of the week. Chisholm is hitting .228/.337/.532 with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 23 games this month.
