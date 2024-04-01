Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

Chisholm's first home run of the season cleared the bases and staked the Marlins to an early 5-0 lead that they were ultimately unable to maintain. Chisholm struggled significantly last season against lefties, hitting just .172 and two of his 19 homers off southpaws, making his homer Sunday a positive sign considering it came off left-handed Pirates' starter Bailey Falter. Chisholm finished the series with the Pirates reaching base in six of his 18 plate appearances, walking four times with a double and a home run.