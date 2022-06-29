Chisholm was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with lower-back discomfort, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old sat out two games with back spasms before rejoining the lineup Tuesday, and he went 0-for-1 before being lifted after the top of the second inning. The severity of the issue this time around remains unclear, and Chisholm should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
