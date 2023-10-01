Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs Saturday to help the Marlins punch their ticket to the playoffs, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the final game of the regular season. Chisholm is likely to close the campaign with 19 homers, 22 steals, 52 RBI and a .767 OPS in 97 contests.