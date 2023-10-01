Chisholm went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

Chisholm drove in Miami's first two runs of the game, the first coming on an RBI single in the top of the first and the latter coming on a solo homer in the third. He would later come around to score another insurance run for the Marlins as the team clinched its first playoff berth since 2020. The center fielder has now recorded multiple hits in three of his last five games, with five of those hits going for extra bases. On the downside, he's also struck out at least one time in 11 consecutive games.