Chisholm went 4-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored, three RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 9-7 win over Atlanta.

The 24-year-old took Ian Anderson deep to lead off the game, and Chisholm kept on terrorizing Atlanta's pitchers the rest of the day. He's slashing .325/.356/.800 through 12 games with four homers, three steals, nine runs and 15 RBI, and Chisholm's recent move to the top of the Miami batting order will become permanent if he keeps raking like this.