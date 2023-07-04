Chisholm was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain Tuesday following an MRI, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday and will be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks, but this diagnosis is relatively encouraging. The dynamic 25-year-old outfielder could perhaps return to the Marlins' active roster before the end of July. During his injury-plagued first half of the 2023 campaign, Chisholm has put up nine homers and 14 steals in 45 games.
