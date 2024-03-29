Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Opening Day.

Batting fourth for the Marlins, Chisholm scored the game's first run in the second inning before crossing the plate again in the third to give his team a 4-2 lead that the bullpen couldn't protect. The 26-year-old's main goal in 2024 is just to stay healthy -- in 157 games over the last two seasons combined, Chisholm has slashed .251/.312/.487 with 33 homers, 34 steals, 89 runs and 96 RBI.